Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at DLA Piper on Friday removed a COVID-19 insurance coverage lawsuit against affiliates of AIG, Arch Capital, Swiss Re and Zurich Insurance Group to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Hunton Andrews Kurth on behalf of Hospitality Investors Trust Inc. seeks money damages for financial loss arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic under first-party commercial property insurance contracts issued by the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08781, Hospitality Investors Trust, Inc. v. Allied World Assurance Company (U.S), Inc. et al.

Insurance

October 15, 2022, 11:27 AM