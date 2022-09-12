New Suit

K&L Gates sued U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra Monday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of a Louisiana hospital. The suit seeks judicial review of a 2021 final rule that reduces Medicare reimbursement rates for prescription drugs purchased through the 340B Drug Pricing Program. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02749, Hospital Service District No. 1 Of The Parish Of Terrebonne, State Of Louisiana v. Becerra.

Health Care

September 12, 2022, 4:09 PM