Who Got The Work

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo have stepped in to represent Martins Point Health Care Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit was filed June 26 in Maine District Court by Litchfield Cavo on behalf of Hospital Quirurgica Del Sur, a hospital in Cancun, Mexico. The complaint seeks $487,000 from Martins Point for medical services rendered. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker, is 2:23-cv-00259, Hospital Quirurgica Del Sur v. Martins Point Health Care Inc.

Health Care

August 14, 2023, 12:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Hospital Quirurgica Del Sur

Plaintiffs

Litchfield Cavo

defendants

Martins Point Health Care Inc

defendant counsels

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract