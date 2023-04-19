New Suit - Contract

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court on behalf of Hospital Housekeeping Systems LLC. The suit takes aim at Ochsner Medical Center and John Calvey, a former Hospital Housekeeping employee. The court case pursues claims that Ochsner’s hiring of Calvey violates a non-solicitation agreement between Ochsner and Hospital Housekeeping. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01309, Hospital Housekeeping Systems, LLC v. Calvey.

Business Services

April 19, 2023, 6:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Hospital Housekeeping Systems, LLC

Plaintiffs

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer

defendants

John Calvey

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract