New Suit

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was hit with a lawsuit on Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court in connection with Provider Relief Funds under the CARES Act. The suit, brought on behalf of the Hospital for Special Surgery, challenges the methodology by which DHHS allocated funds and seeks additional relief based on a decrease in revenue from elective orthopedic surgeries, which the plaintiff put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. The complaint was filed by Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo. The case is 1:22-cv-02928, Hospital for Special Surgery v. Becerra et al.

Health Care

September 27, 2022, 6:23 PM