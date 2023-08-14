Who Got The Work

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo have stepped in to defend Martins Point Health Care Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint was filed June 26 in Maine District Court by Litchfield Cavo on behalf of Hospital Amerimed Cancun, a hospital in Cancun, Mexico. The complaint seeks $2.1 million from Martins Point for medical services rendered. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker, is 2:23-cv-00258, Hospital Amerimed Cancun S A De C V v. Martins Point Health Care Inc.

Health Care

August 14, 2023, 12:47 PM

