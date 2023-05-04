Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd and Vedder Price on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Colton Bauer, E-Powered Benefits and other defendants to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Office of Robyn Smith on behalf of a salesperson, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for requesting certain accommodations regarding caring for his disabled wife and requesting assistance for his depression. The case is 3:23-cv-00229, Hoskins v. Savatree LLC et al.

Business Services

May 04, 2023, 5:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Arthur Hoskins

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Robyn Smith

defendants

Andrew Keppel

Colton Bauer

E-Powered Benefits LLC

Savatree LLC

Valerie Maziarz

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

Jonathan A. Wexler

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA