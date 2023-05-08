Noel P. Tripp and Kathryn J. Barry of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Contour Mortgage Corp. in a wage-and-hour class action. The complaint, filed March 24 in New York Eastern District Court, accuses the company of wrongfully classifying its mortgage loan originators as exempt employees and failing to pay overtime. The suit is backed by Robert D. Soloff P.A.; Frank Weinberg & Black; Swartz Swidler LLC and Meredith Malatino Law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati, is 2:23-cv-02289, Hoskins et al v. Contour Mortgage Corporation.
Banking & Financial Services
May 08, 2023, 9:29 AM