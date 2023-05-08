Who Got The Work

Noel P. Tripp and Kathryn J. Barry of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Contour Mortgage Corp. in a wage-and-hour class action. The complaint, filed March 24 in New York Eastern District Court, accuses the company of wrongfully classifying its mortgage loan originators as exempt employees and failing to pay overtime. The suit is backed by Robert D. Soloff P.A.; Frank Weinberg & Black; Swartz Swidler LLC and Meredith Malatino Law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati, is 2:23-cv-02289, Hoskins et al v. Contour Mortgage Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

May 08, 2023, 9:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Elizabeth Nudo

Janet Hoskins

Paul Danko, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Robert D. Soloff, P.A.

Frank Weinberg & Black, PA

Meredith Malatino Law LLC

defendants

Contour Mortgage Corporation

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations