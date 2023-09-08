Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Weil, Gotshal & Manges have stepped in to defend PepsiCo in a pending biometric privacy class action. The action, filed July 25 in New York Southern District Court by Bursor & Fisher, accuses the defendant of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting and storing voiceprints of employee 'pickers' who use Honeywell headsets in PepsiCo warehouses while picking and packaging items purchased by customers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas, is 7:23-cv-06413, Hoskin v. PepsiCo, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 08, 2023, 7:46 AM

Plaintiffs

William Hoskin

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

PepsiCo, Inc.

defendant counsels

Weil, Gotshal & Manges

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims