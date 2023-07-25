New Suit - Privacy Class Action

PepsiCo was hit with a biometric privacy class action on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, accuses the defendant of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting and storing voiceprints of employee 'pickers' who use Honeywell headsets in PepsiCo warehouses while picking and packaging items purchased by customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-06413, Hoskin v. PepsiCo Inc.

July 25, 2023, 2:55 PM

William Hoskin

Bursor & Fisher

PepsiCo, Inc.

Bursor & Fisher

