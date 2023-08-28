Who Got The Work

Gennadiy T. Loznev of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has entered an appearance for Blue Air Fse LLC and Bluenix Co. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts three patents related to an ice machine and ice cube evaporator was filed July 12 in California Central District Court by Taylor English Duma and Kyle Harris LLP on behalf of Hoshizaki America Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George H. Wu, is 2:23-cv-05588, Hoshizaki America, Inc. v. Blue Air Fse LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 28, 2023, 10:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Hoshizaki America, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Taylor English Duma

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell

Kyle Harris LLP

defendants

Blue Air Fse LLC

Bluenix Co., Ltd.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims