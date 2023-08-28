Gennadiy T. Loznev of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has entered an appearance for Blue Air Fse LLC and Bluenix Co. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts three patents related to an ice machine and ice cube evaporator was filed July 12 in California Central District Court by Taylor English Duma and Kyle Harris LLP on behalf of Hoshizaki America Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George H. Wu, is 2:23-cv-05588, Hoshizaki America, Inc. v. Blue Air Fse LLC et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
August 28, 2023, 10:32 AM