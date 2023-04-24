Who Got The Work

David A. Carney of Baker & Hostetler has entered an appearance for Willis-Knighton Medical Center in a pending lawsuit. The action, filed March 8 in Louisiana Western District Court by Herman Herman & Katz; Ahmad, Zavitsanos & Mensing; and Kelly & Townsend, accuses the defendant of sharing protected health information with third parties such as Facebook through various digital marketing and re-routing tools embedded on its website. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty, is 1:23-cv-00314, Horton v. Willis-Knighton Medical Center.

Health Care

April 24, 2023, 6:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Jacqueline Horton

Plaintiffs

Herman Herman Katz

Kelly & Townsend

Ahmad, Zavitsanos & Mensing

defendants

Willis-Knighton Medical Center

defendant counsels

Pugh Pugh & Pugh

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 890/