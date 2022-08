Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Virtual Officeware Healthcare Solutions to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by attorney Sharon L. Wigle on behalf of Rebecca Horton. The case is 2:22-cv-01219, Horton v. Virtual Officeware Healthcare Solutions.

Technology

August 26, 2022, 4:45 AM