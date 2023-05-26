Who Got The Work

Baker & Hostetler partner Christopher A. Wiech has entered an appearance for NorthStar EMS Inc., an emergency medical transport and paramedic service provider, in a pending data breach class action. The suit, filed April 11 in Alabama Northern District Court by Milbert Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Markovits, Stock & DeMarco, accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, resulting in a Sept. 2022 breach impacting the personal information of thousands of individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon, is 7:23-cv-00468, Horton v. NorthStar EMS, Inc.

Health Care

May 26, 2023, 10:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Dustin Horton

Plaintiffs

Milbert Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, PLLC

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

NorthStar EMS, Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

Hust, Summerford & Williamson, LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims