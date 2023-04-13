New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Markovits, Stock & DeMarco filed a data breach class action Tuesday in Alabama Northern District Court against NorthStar EMS Inc., an emergency medical transport and paramedic service provider. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Sept. 2022 breach impacting the personal information of thousands of individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-00468, Horton v. NorthStar EMS, Inc.

April 13, 2023, 10:13 AM

