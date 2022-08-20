Monica A. Fitzgerald of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease has entered an appearance for Harris County Emergency Services District No. 16 and Klein Volunteer Fire Department in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed July 6 in Texas Southern District Court by Coane and Associates on behalf of a former fire department employee who claims that he was terminated after reporting a superior for sexual harassment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes, is 4:22-cv-02226, Horton v. Klein Volunteer Fire Department et al.
Texas
August 20, 2022, 12:41 PM