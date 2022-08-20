Who Got The Work

Monica A. Fitzgerald of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease has entered an appearance for Harris County Emergency Services District No. 16 and Klein Volunteer Fire Department in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed July 6 in Texas Southern District Court by Coane and Associates on behalf of a former fire department employee who claims that he was terminated after reporting a superior for sexual harassment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes, is 4:22-cv-02226, Horton v. Klein Volunteer Fire Department et al.

Texas

August 20, 2022, 12:41 PM