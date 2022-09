Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Archer Daniels Midland, the agricultural and commodities trading company, and other defendants to Louisiana Middle District Court. The complaint, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney Maynard K. Batiste Sr. on behalf of Torrence Horton. The case is 3:22-cv-00668, Horton v. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company et al.

Agriculture

September 22, 2022, 7:58 PM