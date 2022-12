Removed To Federal Court

Davis Wright Tremaine on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Americool Heating & Air Conditioning and other defendants to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by Terrell Marshall Law Group and Mendez Law Group on behalf of installation and service technicians claiming wage-and-hour violations. The case is 2:22-cv-01838, Horton v. Americool Heating & Air Conditioning, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

December 29, 2022, 5:08 PM