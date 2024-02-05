Who Got The Work

Akerman partners Christopher S. Carver and Andrew P. Gold have entered appearances for Michael Cooney and Nelson Joseph Cooney in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed Dec. 20 in Florida Middle District Court by Chase Law & Associates on behalf of Patrick Horsman and Horsman Holdings, accuses the defendants of failing to pay share of income and distributions related to the plaintiffs' membership interests in Blue Sand Securities and Blue Sand Capital. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell, is 2:23-cv-01205, Horsman et al v. Cooney et al.

Florida

February 05, 2024, 9:48 AM

