Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Tucker Ellis on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Otis Elevator Co. to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Victor O. Moses on behalf of a plaintiff claiming permanent disabilities. The case is 2:23-cv-04514, Horsley v. Otis Elevator Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 08, 2023, 6:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Danielle Horsley

defendants

Otis Elevator Company

defendant counsels

Tucker Ellis

nature of claim: 315/for airplane product liability claims