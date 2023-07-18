New Suit - Contract

Duane Morris filed a lawsuit centered on a partnership agreement to develop real estate Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court against TFV Investors Associates and other defendants. The suit, which arises from underlying litigation alleging mismanagement and self-dealing in connection with the agreement, was brought on behalf of Horsham Blair Mill ARCT LLC, which seeks to recover funds lost to the partnership by selling property developed in the Horsham Commons. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02745, Horsham Blair Mill Arct, LLC v. Tfv Investors Associates, LP, et al.

Real Estate

July 18, 2023, 6:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Horsham Blair Mill Arct, LLC

Plaintiffs

Duane Morris

defendants

Horsham 1130 GP LLC

Tfv Investors Associates, LP,

Thomas F. Verrichia

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract