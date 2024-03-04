Who Got The Work

John P. Hutchins and Georgia L. Bennett of Baker & Hostetler have stepped in to represent Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium in a pending data breach class action. The complaint, filed Jan. 18 in Minnesota District Court by Hellmuth & Johnson and Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, arises from a Feb. 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of thousands of individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey M. Bryan, is 0:24-cv-00143, Horsch v. Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium.

Business Services

March 04, 2024, 10:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Matthew Horsch

Plaintiffs

Hellmuth And Johnson Pllc

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

Gries Lenhardt Allen, P.L.L.P.

Gries Lenhardt Allen

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims