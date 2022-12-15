Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, and Santa Monica Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram to California Central District Court. The suit, for claims under the California Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was filed by Strategic Legal Practices on behalf of the owner of a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica. The case is 2:22-cv-09088, Horowitz v. FCA US LLC et al.

Automotive

December 15, 2022, 6:51 PM