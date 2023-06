Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed a lawsuit alleging professional negligence against Gibby Law Firm and Darrell Gibby to California Central District Court. The complaint, centered on underlying intellectual property disputes, was filed by Annigian Ryan LLP on behalf of Brian Horowitz and Heather Smulson of Creative Outdoor Distributors. The case is 8:23-cv-01086, Horowitz et al v. Gibby et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 20, 2023, 3:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Brian Horowitz

Heather Smulson

defendants

Darrell Gibby

Gibby Law Firm PLLC

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract