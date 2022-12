New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Whole Foods was hit with a consumer class action on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Barnow & Associates, alleges that the defendant falsely advertises its prepared hot pizzas as '18 inches' when they're actually 16 inches at certain locations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07114, Hornthal v. Whole Foods Market Inc.