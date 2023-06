New Suit - Personal Injury

Airbnb and Erica Kanjan were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Tuesday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Morris Bart Ltd. on behalf of Jesse D. Horning, who claims that he sustained bodily injuries due to diving into a pool without shallow water warning signs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00151, Horning v. Kanjan.

Internet & Social Media

June 20, 2023, 8:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Jesse D. Horning

Plaintiffs

Morris Bart, Ltd - Gulfport

defendants

Airbnb, Inc.

Erica Kanjan

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims