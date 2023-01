Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Phelps Dunbar on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against XL Insurance, EmployBridge and other defendants to Mississippi Northern District Court. The suit, over a disputed workers comp claim, was filed by Ward Law on behalf of Penny Horne. The case is 1:23-cv-00017, Horne v. XL Insurance America Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 26, 2023, 8:13 PM