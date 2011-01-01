New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kia Motors and parent company Hyundai Motor were hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Kia and Hyundai owners who claim their vehicles contain a defect that makes them easy to steal. The suit, filed by Conley Griggs Partin and Johnson Becker PLLC, is part of a wave of cases alleging that 2011-2021 Kia and Hyundai models lack engine immobilizers, a security device that makes it more difficult to start a vehicle without a key. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04062, Horne v. Kia America, Inc. et al.