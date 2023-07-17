Robert E. Noble III and Danielle N. Glover of the Chartwell Law Offices have entered appearances for Big Lots in a pending product liability and personal injury lawsuit. The complaint was filed June 2 in Georgia Southern District Court by Farah & Farah on behalf of Linda Hornby, who claims that she sustained injuries after testing a model swing while at the defendant's Oglethorpe Highway premises. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker, is 4:23-cv-00146, Hornby v. Big Lots Corporation.
Retail & Consumer Goods
July 17, 2023, 4:59 AM