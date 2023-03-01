Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at HeplerBroom on Wednesday removed a sexual assault lawsuit against Father Alexander Anderson, the Archdiocese of St. Louis and other defendants to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Randles Mata on behalf of Christian Hornbeck, who was allegedly abused by Anderson at the St. Joseph's Home for Boys in St. Louis. According to the suit, the defendants covered up multiple instances of sexual abuse at the home, including beating the plaintiff after he reported inappropriate touching by Anderson. The case is 4:23-cv-00245, Hornbeck v. Archdiocese of St. Louis et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

March 01, 2023, 4:25 PM