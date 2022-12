Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Cryovac Inc. to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint was filed by the Ahlbrandt Law Firm on behalf of James Horn, who claims the defendant violated the Family and Medical Leave Act by failing to grant him medical leave after he tested positive for COVID-19. The case is 5:22-cv-06142, Horn v. Cryovac, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 28, 2022, 7:36 PM