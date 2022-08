New Suit - Product Liability

Home Depot, LG Electronics U.S.A. and Hisense USA were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Maine District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Garmey Law on behalf of Matt Horn and Veronica Horn. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00252, Horn et al v. LG Electronics USA Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 18, 2022, 3:45 PM