Attorneys from Maslon have stepped in as defense counsel to Alex Neist, Neist Media LLC and Benjamin Read in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 12 in Minnesota District Court by Henson & Efron and Darkhorse Law PLLC on behalf of Alex Hormozi, pursues claims against the defendants for the unauthorized use of the plaintiff's likeness to market its nose strip products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donovan W. Frank, is 0:24-cv-03241, Hormozi v. Neist Media LLC et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
August 29, 2024, 8:25 AM