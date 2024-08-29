Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Maslon have stepped in as defense counsel to Alex Neist, Neist Media LLC and Benjamin Read in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 12 in Minnesota District Court by Henson & Efron and Darkhorse Law PLLC on behalf of Alex Hormozi, pursues claims against the defendants for the unauthorized use of the plaintiff's likeness to market its nose strip products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donovan W. Frank, is 0:24-cv-03241, Hormozi v. Neist Media LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 29, 2024, 8:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Alex Hormozi

Plaintiffs

Henson Efron

Darkhorse Law PLLC

Defendants

Alex Neist

Benjamin Read

Neist Media LLC

defendant counsels

Maslon

Nature of Claim: 840/over trademark claims