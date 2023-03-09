New Suit

Wireless infrastructure company Horizon Tower filed a complaint Thursday in Wyoming District Court targeting Park County and its board of commissioners. The suit, brought by Holland & Hart and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, challenges the denial of Horizon's application to build a telecommunications facility in the City of Cody, arguing that the proposed tower would close a gap in reliable wireless service in the area. The case is 2:23-cv-00037, Horizon Tower Limited LLC et al v. Park County et al.

