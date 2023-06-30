New Suit - Trademark

Baker & Hostetler filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Horizon Global Americas Inc., a cargo equipment manufacturer, The suit takes aim at Homecare Products Inc. doing business EZ-Access for utilizing the trademarked term "tri-fold ramp" to sell ramps for mobility devices without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00980, Horizon Global Americas, Inc. v. Homecare Products, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 30, 2023, 7:05 PM

Horizon Global Americas, Inc.

Baker & Hostetler

Homecare Products, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims