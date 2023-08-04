Who Got The Work

Dale Wainwright and Nicole Leonard Cordoba of Greenberg Traurig have entered appearances for Dade Phelan, the joint chair of the Texas legislative budget board, in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, filed June 20 in Texas Western District Court by Nix Patterson LLP and Rigby Slack PLLC on behalf of Horizon Bank, arises from the recently enacted general appropriations bill for 2024-2025. According to the complaint, the bill contains an unconstitutional provision that allegedly forbids a third party from using any of the funds appropriated to it to fulfill its obligations under a lease agreement with the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, is 1:23-cv-00691, Horizon Bank Ssb v. Patrick et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 04, 2023, 11:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Horizon Bank Ssb

Plaintiffs

Rigby Slack PLLC

Rigby Slack Lawrence Berger Akinc Pepper + Comerford, PLLC

Nix Patterson, LLP

defendants

Dade Phelan

Dan Patrick

Glenn Hegar

Glenn Hegar, Comptroller of Public Accounts of the State of Texas, in his official and indivial capacities,

defendant counsels

Office Of The Texas Attorney General

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute