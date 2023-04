New Suit - Employment

Arko subsidiary GPM Investments LLC was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged age and disability discrimination, was brought pro se by Timothy Hopson Sr. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00036, Hopson v. GPM Investments LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 10, 2023, 3:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Timothy Hopson , Sr.

defendants

GPM Investments LLC

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation