New Suit - Trademark

Epstein Becker & Green filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of virtual child therapy platform Hopscotch Corp. The suit targets Hopscotch Healthcare over its 'confusingly similar' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05420, Hopscotch Corp. et al v. Hopscotch Healthcare, Inc.

Health Care

October 04, 2022, 1:16 PM