Who Got The Work

John Goldmark and MaryAnn T. Almeida of Davis Wright Tremaine have stepped in to defend Amazon.com in a pending antitrust class action. The action, filed Oct. 3 in Washington Western District Court by Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, alleges that Amazon has coerced and induced its third party sellers and wholesale suppliers to enter into anti-competitive agreements on price and has improperly bundled its services, resulting in higher, unavoidable fee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John H. Chun, is 2:23-cv-01523, Hopper v. Amazon.com Inc et al.

Internet & Social Media

November 17, 2023, 9:34 AM

Christopher Hopper

Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy

Amazon.com Inc

Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.Com Services LLC

Amazon.Com,Inc.

Davis Wright Tremaine

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations