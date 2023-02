Who Got The Work

Ryan J. Sestack and Hannah Kucine of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have entered appearances for Total Care RX in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA and the Family and Medical Leave Act. The action was filed Dec. 19 in New York Eastern District Court by the Law Office of Christopher Q. Davis on behalf of Janet Hopkins. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto, is 1:22-cv-07737, Hopkins v. Total Care RX.

New York

February 04, 2023, 12:53 PM