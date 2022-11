Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Detroit Medical Center and NorthStar Anesthesia to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged gender-based employment discrimination and workplace sexual harassment, was filed by the Batey Law Firm on behalf of Nicole Hopkins. The case is 2:22-cv-12858, Hopkins v. NorthStar Anesthesia et al.

Health Care

November 23, 2022, 5:53 PM