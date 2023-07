New Suit - Employment

Lowe's was sued Monday in Texas Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination based on race and gender. The court action was filed by attorney Ronald R. Huff on behalf of the former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00656, Hopkins v. Lowe's Home Centers, LLC.

July 17, 2023, 1:03 PM

Alice Hopkins

Lowe's Home Centers LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination