Who Got The Work

Alex S. Drummond, Dorothy M. Brackett and Jacob Oslick of Seyfarth Shaw have entered appearances for LexisNexis in a pending alleged age-based employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed March 7 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of a 67 year old inside salesperson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone, is 2:23-cv-00865, Hopkins v. Lexisnexis Risk Solutions, Inc.

Legal Services

April 21, 2023, 10:19 AM

Plaintiffs

John Hopkins

Plaintiffs

Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti, P.C.

defendants

Lexisnexis Risk Solutions, Inc.

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination