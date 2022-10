New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Dell Technologies was slapped with a consumer class action on Sunday in Illinois Southern District Court over the marketing of the Dell brand 'Inspiron 15 3000 Series' laptop. The court action, brought by Sheehan & Associates, contends that Dell failed to utilize available battery testing procedures to adequately determine whether battery performance issues would arise. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02464, Hopkins v. Dell Technologies, Inc.