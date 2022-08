Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McDermott Will & Emery on Monday removed a lawsuit against Baxter Healthcare Corp. and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment law breaches, was filed by West Coast Employment Lawyers on behalf of Justin Hopkins. The case is 2:22-cv-05782, Hopkins v. Baxter Healthcare Corp. et al.

Health Care

August 15, 2022, 8:29 PM