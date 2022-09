Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Eggleston Briscoe LLP on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against AIG, Costco Wholesale, LG Electronics U.S.A. and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, alleging fire damage from a defective laptop, was filed by Fletcher Farley Shipman & Salinas on behalf of Speck Hopkins Management. The case is 1:22-cv-00120, Hopkins et al v. LG Electronics, USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 09, 2022, 5:56 PM