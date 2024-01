News From Law.com

Representing three divisions of the firm's real estate and finance department, Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg has selected partners Hercules Grigos, Jonathan Maslow and Lee Sussman as department co-chairs, effective at the start of 2024. Grigos represents the zoning element of the firm's real estate practice, while Maslow handles transactions and Sussman deals in leasing and development.

January 10, 2024, 1:24 PM

