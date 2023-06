New Suit - Insurance

State Farm Insurance was named in complaint for declaratory relief Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Stewart Smith on behalf of Hope-Keap Owner LLC and Twin Group Associates in connection with umbrella liability claims stemming from an underlying construction site accident. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04890, Hope-Keap Owner LLC et al v. State Farm Fire And Casualty Company.

June 29, 2023, 6:24 PM

