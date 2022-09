Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Riley, Keller, Alderete & Gonzales on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Fire and Casualty Company to New Mexico District Court. The suit, which arises from weather-related property damage claims, was filed by Robles, Rael & Anaya and attorney Robert D. Ryan on behalf of Linda Hooper. The case is 1:22-cv-00656, Hooper v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.