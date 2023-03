Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against SPIRE Hospitality to Washington Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Hager & Ennis on behalf of a former director of human resources who contends that she was discharged in retaliation for raising concerns about how an employee's workers' compensation claim had been handled. The case is 2:23-cv-00389, Hooks v. Spire Hospitality, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 16, 2023, 8:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Ida P. Hooks

defendants

Spire Hospitality, LLC

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination